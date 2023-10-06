Sistahhhs! It's Time to Build the Lego Sanderson Sisters' Cottage

Lego has countless sets dedicated to fan-favorite flicks. Just in time for Halloween, the beloved Disney movie is now part of the Lego fun. The Sanderson sisters’ cottage from Hocus Pocus building set is perfect for adults and kids alike. Makes for a great Halloween decoration and comes with six Lego minifigures — Winifred Sanderson, Sarah Sanderson, Mary Sanderson, Max Dennison, Dani Dennison, and Allison Watts (plus a Thackery Binx in cat form).

LEGO Ideas Disney Hocus Pocus: The Sanderson Sisters’ Cottage | $230 | Amazon

The Hocus Pocus Lego set comes in at $230. If you order now, you’ll have plenty of October still to keep it on display before Halloween.