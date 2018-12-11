Photo: Amazon

There’s no shortage of ways to keep charging cables from falling into the abyss behind your desk or nightstand—I’ve been using Quirky Cordies for years, and even a binder clip can do in a pinch—but Silk’s magnetic cable manager is one of the best looking solutions I’ve seen.



There’s not much going on here, but it’s a simple and elegant solution to a problem we all face. The Silk base is a hefty, magnetic block that’s covered with a pleasant-looking fabric. Just set the end of your charging cable on top, and it’ll stick in place with nothing but the power of magnetism. Silk does sell bundles with magnetic Lightning cables (not microUSB or USB-C, weirdly enough), but all of the Lightning cables I had around my house stuck to it just fine on their own, so I’d probably just buy the block on its own.

For your non-magnetic USB-C and microUSB cables, Silk includes three magnetic cord collars that you can wrap around any cable to make it compatible. I wouldn’t exactly call it elegant, but it’s nice to have the option to keep using whatever cables you already have plugged in.

I would have liked to see some tiny suction cups on the base of the block, or even optional adhesive to fix it in place on (or even behind) a desk, but it’s weighty enough that it doesn’t really move around easily, and it looks so nice that that you won’t want to hide it anyway.