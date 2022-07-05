$0.99 Prime Video Channels | Amazon



Running out of things to watch? Or worse, running out of places to watch it? Never fear: Amazon is here. Right now, you can enroll in additional Prime Video channels for less than a dollar. No, really: Members (new and old!) can add each premium channel to their account for just $0.99 each for the first two months of the subscription. That’s not just the standard Prime Video and its many offerings, but access to the complete libraries of Paramount+, Starz, Showtime, Discovery, and more. The sale begins Tuesday, July 5 and runs through Wednesday, July 13th, so you have just over a week to decide on your favorites. Or just skip the decision process and go all-in. Hey, it’s less than a dollar per channel! You deserve it.