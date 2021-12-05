Up to 40% Off Select Sigma Lenses | Amazon



Listen, Sigmas lenses are the best of the best. It’s no secret—Sigma uses high quality glass, they’re compatible with Sony’s knockout series of mirrorless cameras and Canon’s classic DSLRs, and they’re sleek and easy to use. I usually opt for other lenses for my Fujifilm X-series, but that’s only because I often can’t afford a Sigma. Not today—these lenses are up to 40% off, and that equates to a lot of dollars saved. The 16mm f/1.4—ideal for landscapes or astrophotography—is only $320 today. You’re in luck if you can find an aperture that low for this price elsewhere. Check out this and other lenses from Sigma on Amazon today.