Dog Chew Toys for Puppy - 18 Pack | $21 | Amazon



Your fur child wants nothing more than your affection. Well, that and something to chew on and play with. As an alternative to that being your hand, why not get them 18 dog toys for just $21? From rope toys to training toys to rubber teething toys to poop bags. Wait poop bags? Those aren’t toys. You’ll make use of them, but I don’t know how much amusement your dog will get out of a poop bag. That makes up 3 of the toys, so I guess really instead go enjoy 15 dog toys and some poop bags for $21.