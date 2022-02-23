TechOrbits Vacuum Stand | $59 | Amazon



Do you have a Dyson vacuum? Well, good for you. Can you get me one, too? In the meantime, I have just the thing for you: A place to store it that doubles as a way to show it off. The TechOrbits Vacuum Stand is essentially made to dock any Dyson model, tools and all, and is 16% off at Amazon. Compared to what you likely shelled out for a life-changing home cleaning device, a $59 thing to hang it on probably seems like nothing, right? Even so, you’re getting a lot for that price. Compact enough for an apartment but with lots of built-in storage, the vacuum organizer can help you easily access the cords and attachments that are probably scattered in various home cabinets right now. I could add that since you’ll be saving a lot on the stand, you can use what you were saving for a fancier one and put it towards the Get Sophy a Dyson Vacuum fund. I won’t do that, but I could.