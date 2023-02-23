Shop the Tory Burch Private Sale for Your Spring Wardrobe

Tory Burch has a timeless allure, one that is mature but still playful—full of colors, patterns, and unique shapes. The brand’s Private Sale is a limited time, limited quantity sale that highlights the best-of Tory Burch’s unique designs, past and present.
Private Sale | Tory Burch
The sale runs through February 26—plenty of time to shop styles for springtie. We’ve handpicked some great deals on accessories and beyond—sunglasses, an on-trend bucket bag, and “weightless” leggings.
Ella Tote Bag | $189 | 24% Off
Tory Burch’s bestselling tote is a work-to-weekend carryall. It can carry a 13" laptop (that’s the work part) and the exterior is made of recycled materials (that’s the cool part). As always, a timeless bag.
Reva Leopard Cotton Shirtdress | $199 | 67% Off
Inspired by American sportswear, this dress is named after Tory Burch’s own mother. This classic shirtdress has a playful pattern for warm weather dreaming. Leopard is a neutral after all.
Small Kira Convertible Shoulder Bag | $409 | 26% Off
A timeless silhouette, the Kira bag has an adjustable chain strap and brass detailing. An under-the-shoulder bag or a crossbody, this leather bag can hold an iPad Pro if the moment calls for it.
Contrast Trim Cardigan | $299 | 40% Off
This delightful 100% cashmere cardigan is a perfect office accessory, because even in the moist springtime, buildings love to crank the AC. Size down for a feminine fit and up for a “borrowed from the boys” style.
Miller Sunglasses | $119 | 30% Off
A rounded take on a cat eye, these timeless sunglasses emphasize the cat eye with metal accents. These are inspired by Tory Burch’s signature collection, but reimagined as sunglasses.
McGraw Small Bucket Bag | $239 | 32% Off
The ever on-trend bucket bag, imagined in pebbled leather and suede, dressed in a springy blue-green. Carry by the handle, or wear with a crossbody: this is a versatile, classic little bag.
Printed Weightless Legging | $139 | 30% Off
The printed legging is one of Tory Burch’s bestsellers. They’re made of high-quality TACTEL fibers for breathability, moisture-wicking, and overall performance.
Plaid Wrap Dress | $629 | 30% Off
This beautiful wrap dress is an office-appropriate beauty from the same sportswear-inspired collection as the leopard print above. The button detailing contrasts well with the wool windowpane plaid.