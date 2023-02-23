It's all consuming.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Apparel & Shoes

Shop the Tory Burch Private Sale for Your Spring Wardrobe

Timeless pieces to wear through spring and beyond.

By
Erin O'Brien
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Shop the best of Tory Burch with the brand’s Private Sale.
Shop the best of Tory Burch with the brand’s Private Sale.
Graphic: Erin O’Brien

Tory Burch has a timeless allure, one that is mature but still playful—full of colors, patterns, and unique shapes. The brand’s Private Sale is a limited time, limited quantity sale that highlights the best-of Tory Burch’s unique designs, past and present.

Watch
My Cat Loves This 30-Pack of Sparkly Balls More Than She Loves Me
August 15, 2019

Private Sale | Tory Burch

The sale runs through February 26—plenty of time to shop styles for springtie. We’ve handpicked some great deals on accessories and beyondsunglasses, an on-trend bucket bag, and weightless” leggings.

Ella Tote Bag | $189 | 24% Off

Image for article titled Shop the Tory Burch Private Sale for Your Spring Wardrobe
Graphic: Erin O’Brien
Advertisement

Tory Burch’s bestselling tote is a work-to-weekend carryall. It can carry a 13" laptop (that’s the work part) and the exterior is made of recycled materials (that’s the cool part). As always, a timeless bag.

Reva Leopard Cotton Shirtdress | $199 | 67% Off

Image for article titled Shop the Tory Burch Private Sale for Your Spring Wardrobe
Graphic: Erin O’Brien
G/O Media may get a commission
Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine
20% off
Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine

Lowest price!
The Barista Express grinds, foams milk, and produces the silkiest espresso at the perfect temperature.

Advertisement

Inspired by American sportswear, this dress is named after Tory Burch’s own mother. This classic shirtdress has a playful pattern for warm weather dreaming. Leopard is a neutral after all.

Small Kira Convertible Shoulder Bag | $409 | 26% Off

Image for article titled Shop the Tory Burch Private Sale for Your Spring Wardrobe
Graphic: Erin O’Brien
Advertisement

A timeless silhouette, the Kira bag has an adjustable chain strap and brass detailing. An under-the-shoulder bag or a crossbody, this leather bag can hold an iPad Pro if the moment calls for it.

Contrast Trim Cardigan | $299 | 40% Off

Image for article titled Shop the Tory Burch Private Sale for Your Spring Wardrobe
Graphic: Erin O’Brien
Advertisement

This delightful 100% cashmere cardigan is a perfect office accessory, because even in the moist springtime, buildings love to crank the AC. Size down for a feminine fit and up for a “borrowed from the boys” style.

Miller Sunglasses | $119 | 30% Off

Image for article titled Shop the Tory Burch Private Sale for Your Spring Wardrobe
Graphic: Erin O’Brien
Advertisement

A rounded take on a cat eye, these timeless sunglasses emphasize the cat eye with metal accents. These are inspired by Tory Burch’s signature collection, but reimagined as sunglasses.

McGraw Small Bucket Bag | $239 | 32% Off

Image for article titled Shop the Tory Burch Private Sale for Your Spring Wardrobe
Graphic: Erin O’Brien
Advertisement

The ever on-trend bucket bag, imagined in pebbled leather and suede, dressed in a springy blue-green. Carry by the handle, or wear with a crossbody: this is a versatile, classic little bag.

Printed Weightless Legging | $139 | 30% Off

Image for article titled Shop the Tory Burch Private Sale for Your Spring Wardrobe
Graphic: Erin O’Brien
Advertisement

The printed legging is one of Tory Burch’s bestsellers. They’re made of high-quality TACTEL fibers for breathability, moisture-wicking, and overall performance.

Plaid Wrap Dress | $629 | 30% Off

Image for article titled Shop the Tory Burch Private Sale for Your Spring Wardrobe
Graphic: Erin O’Brien
Advertisement

This beautiful wrap dress is an office-appropriate beauty from the same sportswear-inspired collection as the leopard print above. The button detailing contrasts well with the wool windowpane plaid.

LifestyleApparel & Shoes