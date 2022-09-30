Macy’s VIP Sale | Macy’s | Promo Code: VIP
Macy’s VIP Sale! We love to hear it, folks. Until October 3, use promo code VIP for extra 30% (or more!) off women’s & men’s apparel, jewelry, shoes & handbags. Additionally, you can nab an extra 15% off (or more!) on beauty, and an additional 25% off clearance. Sounds pretty sweet. Check out these highlights from the ongoing sale.
Fossil Rachel Leather Tote with Zipper | $84 | 30% Off
This already on-sale Fossil tote is a total deal with the extra 30% off. A great everyday bag, this can fit a 13" laptop and is polished for the office [firm handshake] and a whole lot of other essentials. Check out the iconic Fossil brass hardware.
Samsonite Spin Tech 5 25" Check-In Spinner | $150 | 63% Off
Apple AirPods Max
All colors on sale today
Gizmodo describes these premium headphones as “annoyingly incredible." having praised the headphones’ stellar sound quality, comfort, active noise cancelation, and integration with other Apple products. The steep price is the annoying part, but luckily you can make them slightly less annoying by picking them up now for $70 off.
A whole collection of Samsonite luggage is on sale, but the mid-size check-in luggage, clocking in at 25", is the perfect getaway suitcase. Eight spinner wheels and a telescopic handle keep you rolling through the airport, onto bigger and better adventures.
Adidas Men’s Three Stripe & Badge Logo Hoodie | $44 | 27% Off
Just in time for sweatshirt season! Adidas is one of the many notable brand names included in Macy’s VIP sale—and among the plenty wonderful menswear picks is this iconic logo hoodie. Get the athleisure look and cozy on up to this classic.
Calvin Klein Women’s Faux-Leather Trim Belted Wrap Coat | $210 | 48% Off
Another great in-season pick! Though the sale includes the full array of color variants, this plaid one is a dreamy vision of autumn and winter. The coat is lined, and trimmed with faux leather—details matter. Who cares if it’s cold! You look cuuuuute.
Gucci Sunglasses, GG0463S 58 | $326 | 30% Off
Do I think these Gucci sunglasses will fly off the shelf? No. Do I think they’re pretty dope? Yes. Aviator-style glasses aren’t going anywhere, and this one, with the wide eye bridge and logo sides, is a subtle standout among pilot style sunglasses.
Michael Kors Leather Moto Jacket | $188 | 25% Off
A classic moto jacket! What’s not to like! The black leather jacket is also on sale, but this warm brown is an autumn color staple. Contrasting metal zippers give a tough finish to the buttery leather’s polished silhouette.