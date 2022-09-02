September has ended which means Summer essentially has too. The school year has started, fall decor is being unloaded from our closets, and Labor Day sales have kicked off. Give yourself an autumnal refresh with some new TVs, laptops, mattresses, and more from our friends at Best Buy.
65" Class Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022) | $800 off
If you’re not ready to make the jump to 8K yet, the 65" 4K QLED is still one heck of a TV. A wide range of brilliant colors thanks to the Quantum HDR. Get it for $800 off.
75" Class The Terrace Full Sun Outdoor QLED 4K Smart TV | $3,000 off
Save $3,000 on the 75" model of The Terrace, Samsung’s outdoor QLED 4K TV built to be bright outside and sustain year-round protection from water and dust.
Casper Wave Hybrid Mattress, California King | $525 off
Sleep on a cloud with a Casper Wave hybrid mattress. Easy to set up as it is shipped in a vacuum-sealed box. No need to get a friend to help you pivot it through hallways and staircases. And once it’s in its spot, you’ll sleep like a king.
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio | $500 off
For creatives, you need a laptop that can handle large Photoshop files, video editing, 3D modeling, and more. The Surface Laptop Studio packs an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti so it can handle all of that and even some gaming on the side.
Microsoft Surface Pro 8 | $401 off
Need the versatility of a laptop but the flexibility of a tablet? The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 has your covered for whatever you may need with its touchscreen interface and additional optional accessories like the keyboard attachment.
HP Omen Gaming Desktop | $400 off
Building your own PC can be an intimidating endeavor and sometimes more trouble than it is worth. Fear not because you can get a solid pre-built rig without breaking the bank. The HP Omen is perfectly capable, even though it’s using the previous generation’s Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Super. But honestly, that thing will handle pretty much anything you throw at it for the next few years, and you can always swap out parts whenever you’re ready.
Bowflex VeloCore Exercise Bike | $300 off
It’s not easy to get yourself to the gym every day. For me, the drive from my apartment to the gym is just another opportunity in which I can come up with some excuse as to why I don’t actually have to work out today. Having some form of equipment right in my home is what I need to force me to actually use the thing and do it frequently. This exercise bike from Bowflex even comes with a 22" console with daily custom workouts and guided coaching to make it even easier for you to get yourself active.
NordicTrack Commercial 2950 Treadmill | $300 off
Like I said above, just having the cardio equipment right there nearby makes it so much easier for me to get active. Biking ain’t your thing? Well, maybe running is! this NordicTrack treadmill also has a 22" console where you can get personal trainers to lead you in on-demand workouts.