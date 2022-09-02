September has ended which means Summer essentially has too. The school year has started, fall decor is being unloaded from our closets, and Labor Day sales have kicked off. Give yourself an autumnal refresh with some new TVs, laptops, mattresses, and more from our friends at Best Buy.

If you’re not ready to make the jump to 8K yet, the 65" 4K QLED is still one heck of a TV. A wide range of brilliant colors thanks to the Quantum HDR. Get it for $800 off.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $1800 at Best Buy

G/O Media may get a commission Save $150 Galaxy Z Fold4 Unfold your phone's potential

The Z Fold4 is Samsung’s premiere Galaxy smartphone, featuring a 6.2" cover screen that unfolds to a wide 7.6" display on the inside as well as an under-display camera. Ordering one today will grant you $150 in Samsung credit to be put toward additional accessories. Shop at Samsung Advertisement

Save $3,000 on the 75" model of The Terrace, Samsung’s outdoor QLED 4K TV built to be bright outside and sustain year-round protection from water and dust.



G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $10000 at Best Buy

Advertisement

Sleep on a cloud with a Casper Wave hybrid mattress. Easy to set up as it is shipped in a vacuum-sealed box. No need to get a friend to help you pivot it through hallways and staircases. And once it’s in its spot, you’ll sleep like a king.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $2970 at Best Buy

Advertisement

For creatives, you need a laptop that can handle large Photoshop files, video editing, 3D modeling, and more. The Surface Laptop Studio packs an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti so it can handle all of that and even some gaming on the side.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $2200 at Best Buy

Advertisement

Need the versatility of a laptop but the flexibility of a tablet? The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 has your covered for whatever you may need with its touchscreen interface and additional optional accessories like the keyboard attachment.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $2200 at Best Buy

Advertisement

Building your own PC can be an intimidating endeavor and sometimes more trouble than it is worth. Fear not because you can get a solid pre-built rig without breaking the bank. The HP Omen is perfectly capable, even though it’s using the previous generation’s Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Super. But honestly, that thing will handle pretty much anything you throw at it for the next few years, and you can always swap out parts whenever you’re ready.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $1100 at Best Buy

Advertisement

It’s not easy to get yourself to the gym every day. For me, the drive from my apartment to the gym is just another opportunity in which I can come up with some excuse as to why I don’t actually have to work out today. Having some form of equipment right in my home is what I need to force me to actually use the thing and do it frequently. This exercise bike from Bowflex even comes with a 22" console with daily custom workouts and guided coaching to make it even easier for you to get yourself active.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $1900 at Best Buy

Advertisement

Like I said above, just having the cardio equipment right there nearby makes it so much easier for me to get active. Biking ain’t your thing? Well, maybe running is! this NordicTrack treadmill also has a 22" console where you can get personal trainers to lead you in on-demand workouts.