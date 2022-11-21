Black Friday Specials | Macy’s



Black Friday may be ... on Friday. But Macy’s Black Friday Sale starts now—with picks from big brand names and deals under $30. We’ve rounded up some popular picks to kickstart your holiday shopping for family—or for yourself. This sale runs through November 26, so you’ll get those sweet, sweet early deals this week.

Trust me: someone in your life is going to love these. A mom, a grandma, a girlfriend—someone will be entranced by lovable, basic, matches-anything diamond studs. They’re 70% off, which brings their 14K glimmer to only $300.

This basic, goes-with-anything lace-up boot is only $20 right now. A bestseller, these boots have a comfortable rubber sole for trekking through the city or the Christmas tree farm.

Did ya’ll know you should replace your pillows every one to two years? I mean, this is a good opportunity to do that. This $10 pillow is filled with fluffy hypoallergenic clouds (note: not clouds), and accommodates any type of sleeper.

And if you need a new mattress for your pillows? This 53% off Sealy is a beaut—a “cushion-firm” hybrid mattress that Sealy says is like sleeping on sand at the beach: firm, but contours to you.

A big, basic cookware set that comes in a few cute colors, or basic gray. Durable nonstick materials make cleanup easy, and grippy handles mean less kitchen mishaps.

Take 65% off a good puffer jacket that’ll keep you warm all winter. This is considered a heavyweight jacket, so Northeastern United States winters: rejoice! Another perk? It’s machine washable.