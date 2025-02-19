Shop Black-Owned and Founded Brands at Target Just in Time for Black History Month

It’s February, and that means it’s Black History Month! Target is celebrating Black-owned and founded businesses this month with a curated collection of brands across home, beauty, fashion, and more. From thoughtfully designed home decor to high-quality haircare and unique stationery, this collection highlights brands that bring creativity, culture, and innovation to everyday life. And they’re all from brands that celebrate or spotlight Black creators.

Black History Month Sale | Target

For a limited time, you can shop a curated Black History Month collection at Target, with standout products from brands like Tactile Matter, Camille Rose, and Black Pepper Paperie Co. Whether you’re looking to refresh your space, upgrade your beauty routine, or find one-of-a-kind gifts, this collection makes it easy to support Black entrepreneurs while shopping at Target.

Tactile Matter Home & Decor | Target

Designed by artist Jihan Thomas, Tactile Matter offers warm, earthy home decor pieces, art prints, and lifestyle goods that bring intentionality and creativity into your space.

Advertisement

Camille Rose Hair & Beauty | Target

Known for its high-quality natural ingredients, Camille Rose delivers top-tier haircare products designed for curls, coils, and textured hair. From nourishing conditioners to styling essentials, this brand offers everything needed for healthy, defined hair.

Black Pepper Paperie Co. Stationery & Gifts | Target

Blending modern design with cultural heritage, Black Pepper Paperie Co. offers stationery, journals, and paper goods featuring bold patterns and artistic flair. Perfect for personal use or gifting, these pieces make a statement.

Advertisement

Black-Owned and Founded Media | Target

Discover books, movies, and music from Black creators. From inspiring memoirs to groundbreaking films and chart-topping albums, this collection highlights powerful voices in entertainment and culture.

Advertisement

This collection is available through March 1, so be sure to head to Target and shop all of these brands today!