Limited Time Offers | Uniqlo

Uniqlo slays the Labor Day sales with limited time offers on into-autumn staples. Stock up on the heavyweight Uniqlo U tees, which are $10 bucks right now, or the on-trend and fall-appropriate floral cotton dress for $20. Eventually, all Uniqlo collabs end up on sale as the seasons change—so if you’ve been eyeing something from super-cute Line Friends or Hana Tajima, now’s the time. This Marni collab button up is $10 and a fresh, bold plaid print. As with typical Uniqlo, this is all killer and no filler—shop now before the deals are done!

G/O Media may get a commission