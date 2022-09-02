Laptops and Desktops for Mainstream PC Gamers | Up to 18% off | Amazon

Labor Day sales are c oming in at full force and Amazon has great news for gamers. Gaming laptops and pre-built desktops are on sale from both Dell and Acer. Now is the time to upgrade to something with the latest RTX GPU to push your gaming to the next level.

Consider the Acer Predator Orion 3000 which is $300 off right now. Along with the obvious benefit of having the thing already put together, there are some great advantages to going with a pre-built desktop. Particularly worth mentioning is the warranty. If something fails, just send the whole thing back and get a new one. I’m running into an issue right now where half the applications on my custom-built computer refuse to open and I can’t resolve it nor identify what’s causing the problem. I sure would love to just box it up and get a new one easy-peasy. In the market for a laptop instead? Well, we’ve got those too. The Dell G15 has an FHD 15.6 display running at 120Hz. It’s also packing an Nvidia RTX 3060. That’s $190 off.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $1400 at Amazon

G/O Media may get a commission Save $200 55" Class The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV A work of art

Enhance your movie nights, display art, stream your favorite content, and more with the 55" Samsung Frame. Buy for $1,300 at Samsung Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $1210 at Amazon

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $985 at Amazon

Advertisement