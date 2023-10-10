Shop All Prime Day Headphone Deals During Amazon's October Sale

Immerse yourself in the world of music like never before with a variety of top-tier audio equipment. If you’re a fan of compact, wireless devices, consider the assortment of high-tech earbuds engineered with the latest developments in audio technology - featuring ambient noise reduction, lightweight design, and convenient touch control. For a more enveloping audio experience, check out the over-ear headphones. These present you with advanced noise-cancelling capabilities and the potential for high-fidelity, room-filling sound. And for the active person who doesn’t want to compromise on quality, we’ve found sportier versions, which provide not only immersive sound but are also designed for a comfortable and secure fit during any workout. So why wait? Dive in and explore the below to find the perfect soundscape companion for you.

Save 11% on the 3rd Gen Apple AirPods Today: Prime Day Price Drop



Apple Airpods 3 | $150 | Amazon



These Apple Airpods 3 are currently down from $169 to just $150, so today is a good day for iPhone-owning audiophiles. The AirPods 3 are a step up from the 2, adding some of the features we saw come with the Pro like spatial audio support and water resistance. They also have a redesign aesthetically. The most notable absent feature from the Pro is the lack of active noise canceling.

Grab a Pair of Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds for 40% Off on Prime Day

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds | $150 | Amazon



Looking for a pair of wireless earbuds that aren’t AirPods? The Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds, while still made by Apple, are a fantastic alternative. They may be compact, but they rock booming bass and sunny treble. They also come with the same Apple H1 chip as AirPods on board, and great Bluetooth connectivity so you can listen (or chat on the phone) without worrying about your calls dropping or the music stopping. Plus, they charge super quickly, with 5 minutes of charge time giving you a boost of 1.5 hours to listen when you’re low on battery. Best of all? They work with both iOS and Android, so no need to ditch your favorite phone for a new model here.

Top Prime Day Deal: Snag These Plush, Noise-Canceling Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones Now for 30% Off

If you’re in the market for quality sound, you won’t go wrong with Bose. With the Bose QuietComfort 45, you’ll get the audio fidelity we’ve come to expect from the brand along with the noise-canceling capabilities. These are a step up from the QuietComfort 35 headphones in that it uses USB-C instead of micro-USB, have newly designed earpads, and their active noise canceling performs even better—particularly in the mid-to-high range.



Prime Day Discount: These Apple AirPods Max Are $70 Off

Whether you want a new pair of wireless headphones for the studio or just to flex on the subway, the Apple AirPods Max are undeniably the best-in-class. Our sister site, Gizmodo, reviewed them and declared them to be “annoyingly incredible.” And amazingly, on Prime Day, you can get select colors for 13% off (that’s a $70 discount), bringing the price to $479.

Grab a Pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones for 27% Off at Amazon

The quest for a reliable pair of over-the-ear wireless headphones with good noise cancellation is a never-ending one. Either the cans you have in mind don’t have all the features you want, their noise cancellation ability isn’t great, or they’re too expensive. Well, it looks like your search may have just ended. Meet the Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones, now 27% off at Amazon in select colors. This top deal offers some seriously sweet savings on a pair of really great headphones - if you opt for red you can drop the price all the way down to $254.

Prime Day Deal Under $100: Grab A Pair Of Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Today And Get 33% Off

We’re over 3/4 through the year now, so how’s that resolution to listen to new music going? I’m sure you’d try to listen to approximately three new albums a day if you had actually good earbuds. These Galaxy Buds2 are 33% off right now —and surely, you’ll enjoy them more than your old, wired headphones.

Immerse Yourself in Your Music with $100 Off These Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones

Whether music is your lifeblood or you like to spend time listening to podcasts, a great pair of headphones is a must. And if you like to block out everything going on around you while doing so, better make sure they’re noise cancelling. If you’re searching for a great, reliable pair of cans, you’d do well to nab a pair of the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, which are lightweight, great-looking, and most importantly, fantastic performers.

Prime Day Deals: Save 20% on a Set of Earbuds That Will Actually Stay in Your Ear With the Beats Fit Pro

Beats Fit Pro Noise Cancelling Earbuds | $160



These comfortable earbuds are equipped with wingtips that securely fit your ear–a godsend for folks with larger ears that struggle to hold a standard pair of AirPods. Sound quality is exceptional, features active noise cancelling, and will get you up to 6 hours of listening time (24 hours when factoring in the charging case). The Beats Fit Pro noise-cancelling earbuds are part of Amazon’s ongoing deals so you can save 20%.

This article was generated by an AI engine which may produce inaccurate information.