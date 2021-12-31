Freelicht 40W LED Flood Light | $21 | Amazon | Clip Coupon



Flood lights—or in this case, what they’re calling security lights—are among my favorite inventions. Who doesn’t like a motion sensor light that illuminates your path only when you need it, and otherwise stays dark? They’re also nice, cheap theft deterrents, as a smart would-be thief tends to prefer skulking in the shadows. And what a great way to see trash pandas and possums, right? Anyway, tick the little coupon box to get your $18 in savings and enjoy this 5000K motion light (that means the light is very bluey). But by the way, it’s not battery-operated so you’ll need to be comfortable with electrical wiring.