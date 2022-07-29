Ray-Ban Stories | $239 | Amazon



Smart glasses are a bit of an oddity. They come with a fair few legitimate privacy concerns, but for some people, they’re an essential look forward at how you can share more and create fun content. These Ray-Ban Stories are some of the more impressive smart glasses available and are down by 20% today to $239. Aside from all the features, comfort , and style you’d expect from Ray-Bans like UV protection and non-polarized lenses, these feature dual 5 megapixel cameras that automatically adjust the lighting around you and allow you to capture what you see, along with three built-in microphones to record what you hear and say too. They automatically integrate with Facebook too, and these smart glasses could be an ideal purchase for content creators looking to share their point of view on everything from taking a walk down the road, to skating in a park.