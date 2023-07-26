Share Summer Memories With 20% Off Kodak Slide N Scan Film Scanner

Nostalgia will never go out of style, and Kodak has the perfect solution for all those dusty photos hidden away in boxes. Bring them all to life with the Kodak Slide N Scan film scanner, now 20% off through StackSocial. Scan 50mm slide negatives in color or black and white into the convenient 5” LCD display, then easily connect them to a TV, PC, or Mac for downloading and viewing on a larger screen. The built-in controls let you adjust colors and bring memories back to life with a touch of just a couple of buttons.

Kodak Slide N Scan | 20% Off | StackSocial

No matter how many negatives you have, preserve them into lasting memories with ease. The Slide N Scan comes with all the adapters needed for 135, 110, and 126 film and upscales to 22 megapixels for greater clarity.