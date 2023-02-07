Share Music With This 13% Off Bose Bluetooth Speaker

Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Portable Speaker | $129 | 13% Off | Amazon

It is a truth universally acknowledged that music sounds better when you’re not playing it from your phone. Bluetooth speakers make it easy to connect and listen to your favorite songs in a higher fidelity, so you have no excuses. This Bose So undLink is a sneaky little Valentine’s Day gift, one that might spark a new playlist between you two. Take turns sharing your favorite albums and the Bose SoundLink will optimize the audio for the space you’re in—e ven if that’s outdoors. I t’s a waterproof speaker, and can even clip to your hiking backpack if you’re one of those hiking couples. And with 12 hours per charge, you can take turns sharing tunes back and forth until dawn.