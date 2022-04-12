Apple MacBook Air (Refurbished) + Microsoft Office Lifetime License Bundle | $476 | StackSocial

Do n’t break the bank buying a new MacBook Air when you can get this refurbished one and a Microsoft Office Lifetime License for $476 total. Worth $1,348, this bundle is currently 64% off, and is ready to boost your productivity when you are. Whether you’ll be using the laptop for work, school, or anything else, you’re setting yourself up for success when you bundle it with a lifetime license to Microsoft Office, which includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, and OneNote . The refurbished MacBook Air works just as well as a brand new one, but may have light scuffing on the bevel/case or light scratches or dents on the body. But as we all know, it’s what’s on the inside that counts, and this laptop has an Intel Core i5 1.6Hz processor, a 54W Li-Poly battery that lasts up to 12 hours, holds 256 GB of storage, has 802.11a/b/g/n Wi-Fi Bluetooth 4.0, and a 1440x900 native resolution. The most attractive feature about a MacBook Air compared to other MacBook models is the lightweight aluminum casing, making it easy and light to transport anywhere.