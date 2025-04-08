About
Sephora Savings Event Is Live – Up to 30% Off Sitewide for Beauty Insiders Through 4/14

It's time to stock up on all things beauty at Sephora, with a variety of goodies on sale now.

By
Brittany Vincent
If you’ve been waiting for the perfect time to refresh your beauty routine, this is it. Sephora’s Savings Event is officially on, and Beauty Insiders can save up to 30% off sitewide now through April 14. Whether you’re stocking up on skincare, treating yourself to new makeup, or finally trying that viral product, this limited-time event is the best chance to save big on top beauty brands.

Sephora Savings Event | Sephora | Promo Code: SAVEMORE

Here’s how it works: Rouge members get 30% off all Sephora Collection products and 20% off everything else. VIB members get 30% off Sephora Collection and 15% off the rest of their purchase. Insiders get 30% off Sephora Collection and 10% off everything else. No matter your tier, just use code SAVEMORE at checkout to unlock your discount. If you’re not a Beauty Insider yet, you can sign up for free at Sephora and still access the deals.

Best Skin Ever Liquid Foundation | $16 | Sephora

The Best Skin Ever Foundation is a cult-favorite for a reason—lightweight, buildable, and packed with skincare ingredients.

The Face Brush Set | $37 | Sephora

The Face Brush Set from Sephora Collection is perfect for creating flawless looks, and at 30% off, it’s a steal.

Mini Essentials Skincare Kit | $30 | Sephora

The Mini Essentials Skincare Kit is a great way to try bestselling skincare staples without the commitment.

This sale only comes around a couple times a year, and products do sell out super fast. The event ends April 14, so don’t wait too long to stock up and save. Any time you can get a discount at Sephora is a time you should be shopping there, so be sure you don’t miss out.