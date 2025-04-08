Sephora Savings Event Is Live – Up to 30% Off Sitewide for Beauty Insiders Through 4/14

If you’ve been waiting for the perfect time to refresh your beauty routine, this is it. Sephora’s Savings Event is officially on, and Beauty Insiders can save up to 30% off sitewide now through April 14. Whether you’re stocking up on skincare, treating yourself to new makeup, or finally trying that viral product, this limited-time event is the best chance to save big on top beauty brands.

Sephora Savings Event | Sephora | Promo Code: SAVEMORE

Here’s how it works: Rouge members get 30% off all Sephora Collection products and 20% off everything else. VIB members get 30% off Sephora Collection and 15% off the rest of their purchase. Insiders get 30% off Sephora Collection and 10% off everything else. No matter your tier, just use code SAVEMORE at checkout to unlock your discount. If you’re not a Beauty Insider yet, you can sign up for free at Sephora and still access the deals.

Best Skin Ever Liquid Foundation | $16 | Sephora

The Best Skin Ever Foundation is a cult-favorite for a reason—lightweight, buildable, and packed with skincare ingredients.



Advertisement

The Face Brush Set | $37 | Sephora

The Face Brush Set from Sephora Collection is perfect for creating flawless looks, and at 30% off, it’s a steal.



Mini Essentials Skincare Kit | $30 | Sephora

The Mini Essentials Skincare Kit is a great way to try bestselling skincare staples without the commitment.



Advertisement

This sale only comes around a couple times a year, and products do sell out super fast. The event ends April 14, so don’t wait too long to stock up and save. Any time you can get a discount at Sephora is a time you should be shopping there, so be sure you don’t miss out.