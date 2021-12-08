512GB M1 Mac Mini (2020) | $799 | Amazon

Apple made huge waves last year when they introduced their M1 chip. Crazy fast and efficient, computers with this chip blew peoples’ minds when they ran benchmarks on them. Sure, they have limitations—only being able to run two displays, for one—but by and large, the M1-equipped Apple computers have been lauded, and the performance gains have made even the standard $899 price tag for an M1 Mac Mini with 512 gigabytes of storage a relative steal. Right now, you can get it even cheaper at Amazon, who has the tiny rounded square slab on sale for $100 off. This machine has 8GB of unified memory, an 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 2 Thunderbolt 3/USB 4 ports (using USB-C connectors), as well as an HDMI 2.0 port and gigabit ethernet. 2 more USB-A ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack round out the port selection. For those not in the know, the M1 Mac Mini is a computer alone—you’ll need to supply your own monitor, mouse, keyboard, and speakers to use it.

The 256GB version was on sale for $570, but it looks like that’s already sold out, so if you can spare the extra cash, $799 is still a pretty great price for the 512GB version. Trying to live with only 256GB of internal storage is miserable, anyway.