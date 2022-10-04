Ring Video Doorbells | U p to 60% off | Amazon

Despite what some knock-knock jokes may lead you to believe , you don’t need to ask “Who’s there?” when someone comes a- knocking. In fact, you don’t even have to get up. Just pull out your phone and check the Ring app to see who’s standing at your door via the 1080p camera. Then u se the two-way talk function if you feel obliged to ask, “Who’s there?” You can even check on your front door when you aren’t home from wherever you are. Get notified on your phone if someone comes to your door. Connect it to Alexa as well to announce anytime the doorbell has been rung or the motion sensors have been tripped. Amazon is having a sale on a number of Ring Video Doorbell models going as high as 60% off.