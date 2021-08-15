G ooloo OBD2 Diagnostic Scanner Tool | $22 | Amazon | Use code FV937QE6

Next time you see that little ‘Check Engine’ light flashing on your dash, be prepared with this Gooloo OBD2 car engine diagnostic scanner tool, just $22 over at Amazon right now. To get that price, just add code FV937QE6 at checkout. Some auto shops and auto parts stores will charge you more than that just to check it once!

With this scanner tool, you can see what’s making your light go off and hopefully fix it yourself— and if that’s not possible, at least you’ll be better informed. The Gooloo scanner also give you information about your car and you can use it to turn off the check engine light.

Grab this Gooloo OBD2 scanner while the code FV937QE6 still works— the deal is on through August 21.