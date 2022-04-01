Pacifica Skincare BOGO 40% off | Ulta



I received a discovery kit of items from Pacifica Skincare last year, and oh my, they quickly worked their way to the front of my skincare list. If you’re unfamiliar or curious about the all-natural cosmetics company, today is the day to remedy that. Ulta is running a buy two, get one free sale right now. Just add all three items to your cart, and the lowest value will be deducted.

Pacifica knows skincare. Their Glow Baby Vitamin C Booster Serum lives on my nightstand. Clear bumps and dead skin away for the best shave you can get with their Cocoa Cinnamon Dual Exfoliant. This one is sweetly scented like cinnamon, the main ingredient for the scrubbing. Cocoa seed butter makes everything smooth and soothes too. As an antioxidant, it adds moisture back in and locks it in without leaving your legs looking scaly.

One of my favorite things in my purse is the Vanilla Sheer Vegan Care Balm. It’s more oily and can turn dry, chapped lips around in seconds. It’s sheer and is lightly scented with vanilla for a nice pop. The cucumber extract makes sure your pucker is hydrated and smooth all day long.

As for makeup, I do like the Stellar Gaze Length & Strength Mascara. I used the sample I got up immediately once I received it. It glides on easily without clumping, thanks to the coconut oil. And it volumizes and lengthens. This is a worthy addition to your makeup bag.