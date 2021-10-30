Hisense 60" Class A6G Series 4K TV | $380 | Best Buy

It’s time to upgrade your television or add another one to the collection. You will not be able to find a TV this big for this cheap of a price. Not only is it 60 inches, but you will also be viewing your programs in 4K Ultra HD. That is four times the resolution of a regular full HD screen, with 8.3 million pixels and a full-array LED backlight. Thanks to this screen containing Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, you will be living in your movies/shows and pretty much be on the field when you are watching sports. Due to the visibly clearer highlights and dramatic vibrant colors. This set also has Chromecast built right into it so you can instantly connect a phone, tablet, or computer to stream directly on the big screen. Let’s stop messing around, upgrade your TV and save $170 today.