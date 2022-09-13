40% Off Designer Frames | GlassesUSA.com | Promo Code: DESIGNER40

25% Off Contact Lenses | GlassesUSA.com | Promo Code: CONTACTS25

Hello hello, for no reason at all, GlassesUSA.com is holding some sweet deals on contacts and designer eyeglasses. Perhaps you’re a fancy, stylish person who uses eyeglasses as an accessory sometimes, but prefers contact lenses other times— these double-threat deals are specifically for you. Take 40% off designer frames including these chic Gucci frames or slick Prada eyeglasses. L enses included! Cute . As for contact lenses, grab name brands and daily wear contacts for 25% off. Get free shipping across the board and see clearly with your sweet upgraded eyewear.

G/O Media may get a commission Take 40% off Designer Frames with Promo Code DESIGNER40 at GlassesUSA.com