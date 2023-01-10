It's all consuming.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Home Goods

Secure Your Front Door With a Keypad Deadbolt Lock for $33

Save $45 on a keyless entry door lock for your home.

By
Joe Tilleli
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Keyless Entry Door Lock | $33 | Amazon
Keyless Entry Door Lock | $33 | Amazon
Image: Amazon

Keyless Entry Door Lock | $33 | Amazon

It’s time to upgrade to a deadbolt lock with a keypad. The wonderful thing about having one of these is it’s one less thing to need to throw in your pocket when heading out—you can leave your keys at home! Also if you ever need a friend or family member to swing by to check on the place or maybe even a pet, you don’t have to worry about getting them a key first. Just share the code and they’ll be able to let themselves in. You can even set up to 20 codes as well as temporary codes for single guest entry if someone is just stopping by once or twice. Get one for just $33.

Watch
00:48
Now playing
My Cat Loves This 30-Pack of Sparkly Balls More Than She Loves Me
August 15, 2019
HomeHome Goods