The Internet does not need to be the frustrating experience it always is when you rely on your ISP-supplied modem/router combo. There is a better way forward in using your own modem, and for those stubbornly-bereft of internet corners of your home, mesh routers like these on-sale Eero 6 routers are like a dream come true . Seriously, if you haven’t used a mesh system, and especially if you’ve always just used whatever garbage your ISP gives you, it basically fixes every complaint you’ve ever had about Wi-Fi . For bigger homes, the 6,000 sq. ft. coverage of the Eero Pro 6 3-pack will get you faster coverage—up to a gigabit with the right gear and network topology — over a broad swath, and it’s marked down by $150 in this sale. If your needs are a little more modest, you can pick up the standard Eero 6 3-pack to cover as much as 5,000 sq. ft. and expect as much as 500 Mbps throughput from a single access point. Or maybe you’ve already got an Eero setup and you just need to add an extender. The Eero 6 extender is down to $57 right now.

Eero is also great for IoT, especially if you’re in the HomeKit ecosystem, as they’re among t he very precious few HomeKit Secure routers on the market. Connect them to your HomeKit app, and you can restrict most of your IoT stuff that you’ve integrated into Apple’s platform to your local network, locking down your network against one of the most egregious security risks to your network security.

Maybe you already know all of this and you’re just here for the deals because you need a gift for your parents and their Wi-Fi is trash. It’s okay if your gift for them is actually just a gift for you. Trust me. They’ll appreciate it more than they let on, and your FaceTimes with them will stop being worthless.