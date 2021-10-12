Hair and Scalp Massager | $5 | Amazon



Are you the type of person who leaves the shower and still feels like your head and hair could be cleaner? Same here. The hard water I deal with at my apartment is pretty insane, to the point where I need to wash two or three times to really feel like my hair has been properly cleansed. What really helped with that was picking up a scrubby tool for my head and hair. This Hair and Scalp Massager, just $5 at Amazon now with this 17% off deal, is a great way to do the same for you. Scrub away dandruff, dead skin, or hair product with this unassuming little brush. You can use it wet or dry, but just rub it against your head for a quick and comfy massage or an easy way to get those suds going. You might not want it for any practical reason beyond feeling good, either. Either way, it’s well worth just $5. Promise.