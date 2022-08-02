Apple Magic Trackpad | $118 | 8% Off | StackSocial

This Apple Magic Trackpad is 8% off at StackSocial, so get to swiping! Automatically pair with your Mac via bluetooth and quickly get to know the full-range of Apple’s trackpad technology. The surface detects pressure on its edge-to-edge surface area to make engaging with your Apple products easier. Apple calls this haptic feature “Force Touch Technology ” (v ery Star Wars of them) . The Magic Trackpad is compatible with a wide range of Apple products, so you can swipe, tap, and scroll with iPads, Macbooks, and iMacs . Rarely are Apple accessories on sale, so grab this before the magic is gone.