Apple Magic Trackpad | $118 | 8% Off | StackSocial
This Apple Magic Trackpad is 8% off at StackSocial, so get to swiping! Automatically pair with your Mac via bluetooth and quickly get to know the full-range of Apple’s trackpad technology. The surface detects pressure on its edge-to-edge surface area to make engaging with your Apple products easier. Apple calls this haptic feature “Force Touch Technology” (very Star Wars of them). The Magic Trackpad is compatible with a wide range of Apple products, so you can swipe, tap, and scroll with iPads, Macbooks, and iMacs. Rarely are Apple accessories on sale, so grab this before the magic is gone.