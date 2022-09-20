Hover-1 Ranger Plus Electric Self-Balancing Scooter | $110 | Best Buy



I’ve never ridden one of these things but they’ve had my curiosity ever since they first showed up . I’m sure I would be falling constantly, but the folks in YouTube videos do seem to make controlling these hoverboards look easy enough. The Hover-1 Ranger Plus looks particularly interesting. It’s covered in LED lights for a cool aesthetic at night. It’s also got a Bluetooth speaker built-in which means you can blast your music from right under your feet as you speed around town at a maximum of 7 mph. It’s $170 off at Best Buy so you can get one yourself and see how long you last upright .

