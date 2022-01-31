Schön Cordless Hair Clipper | $32 | Amazon | Promo Code 15OFADUN

If I had a nickel for every time I accidentally hogtied myself with the cord from my hair clipper, I’d be a big shot senior executive at The Inventory, laughing behind a great oaken desk, wielding a cigar and saying things like, “yeah yeah” and “sure sure” all the time. Well, it’s time to take that old corded number of yours and throw it out the window with all the other garbage, because I’ve got a nice deal on a Schön cordless hair clipper. All you need to do is take promo code 15OFADUN with you over to Amazon and slap that puppy in the promo code field during checkout. You’ll be treated to a 15% discount on a clipper with 8 color-coded comb guides ranging from 1.5mm to 18mm in length (don’t worry if you have trouble with colors; they also have numbers imprinted in the tops of them). The clipper itself is wrapped in stainless steel and features an LED display that I want to say is a speedometer so you can see how fast you’re clipping your hair, but in truth it’s just a battery charge meter. The promised 4 hour battery should give you plenty of juice for even the woolliest head, too.