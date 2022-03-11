Anker Soundcore Life P2 Wireless Earbuds | $30 | Amazon

Oh boy oh boy, you gotta see what they got down here at Amazon, buddy! It’s these things, these Anker Soundcore Life P2 truly wireless earbuds—you know, for ears! They tell me they sound great, they last up to 32 hours on a charge between the headphones and the charging case, they have a custom EQ accessible from the Soundcore app—why, they’ve even got built-in microphones with computer smarts to pick out your voice during phone calls! They come in five different colors even, imagine that! They’re just 30 bucks right now—that’s a whole 10 clams off! At that price, you could buy seven of ‘em instead of one pair of AirPods Pro, and you’d still have a little moolah left over for some taffy!