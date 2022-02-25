Schumacher Rechargeable AGM Car Jump Starter | $140 | Amazon

It’s February, and by now if you live in the North, your car’s battery has been taking a severe walloping. If it’s nearing the end of its life, or you just don’t drive that often, this Schumacher car battery jump starter might just save your morning, and it’s on sale right now for 35% off at Amazon. With 1,200 peak amps, it’s good for up to an 8.0L gasoline-powered car and a 6.0L diesel engine, ranging 4-to- 8 cylinders, and not only that, but several different kinds of ports allow it to serve as a backup power station for your USB-driven devices, 12V DC car cigarette lighter-style-powered devices, and anything that uses a standard AC plug. The real kicker is the built-in air compressor, so not only can you get your car started on those frigid mornings, you can also top off your tires, with their current PSI displayed on the digital readout on the front of the jump starter —only make sure you’re going by the recommended PSI on the inside of your driver’s door, rather than the max rating on your tire. Nobody told me that until I was an adult, so I’m telling you now. This machine even has bright LED lights for night usage. It hasn’t been this cheap since it went on deep discount for Black Friday, so now is the time to pick it up!