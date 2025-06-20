Save Your Lungs, Your Sinuses, and $100 With This Deal

Home appliances loaded with "smart" technology and interactivity are great, until they become so overloaded with bells and whistles and shiny-object features that drive up their price while reducing their effectiveness and ease of use. The Alen BreatheSmart FLEX is a great air purifier, period. It does exactly what you want it to do — removes pollutants and allergens from up to 1,400 square feet of your home, quietly and effectively. Right now you can take $100 off the price of the Alen BreatheSmart FLEX and add this slim, effective air purifier to your home.

You might think of your home as a sanctuary from airborne pollutants and allergens, but in actuality, indoor air pollutant levels can be as mucj as 2 to 5 times higher than outdoor levels. If you're an allergy sufferer or dealing with asthma or other respiratory issues, that's bad news, and potentially dangerous. The Alen BreatheSmart FLEX air purifier works quietly — as low as 25 decibels — and effectively to remove 99.7% of particles greater than 0.3 micron from the air, and the replaceable HEPA filter is good for up to 12 months even if you run the BreatheSmart FLEX 24 around the clock. Best of all, it's absolutely easy to use — four different speed levels and three different timer levels are all easily controlled on the interface at the top of the unit, and that's all. Set it, forget it, and breathe easily. Head to Alen now to check out the BreatheSmart FLEX air purifier and how you can take $100 off its price.