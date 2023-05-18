It’s official: Amazon has launched its Early Memorial Day Sale, offering discounts of up to 80 percent on must-have house and garden items. The sale includes everything you need to outfit your home and yard for summer, so there’s no excuse not to (finally) cross some of those seasonal essentials off your wish list.

The sale includes some incredible deals. We have our eye on a cordless vacuum for 80 percent off, Adirondack chairs in multiple colors for 71 percent off, and an electric fondue set for 59 percent off. The selection is endless — close to 4,000 products total last we checked, with prices starting as low as $5 — and includes some of Amazon’s most popular and best-reviewed items for home and garden. The deals won’t last forever, so check out Amazon’s Early Memorial Day Sale ASAP.