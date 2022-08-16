Jachs NY Summer Closeout Sale | Up to 85% Off | Jachs NY
The entire Jachs NY site is up to 85% off—no promo codes needed—with styles starting at $10. This sitewide sale will prepare you for any style situation that may arise in the transition between seasons—whether it be a henley and jeans or a button up and chino shorts moment. Here are some extra-nice selections from the sale—and if you buy the wrong fit, there are always free returns.
Grey Glenplaid Blazer | $49
It’s giving “Lee Pace emerging from his cave of wonder for the press tour.” Or back-to-office chic! You do you. A classic fit linen-cotton blend keeps you cool for those end-of-summer functions, at a fraction of the blazer’s original price. Sharp!
White Luxe Cotton Interlock Tee | $19
Jachs’ plain tees are a staple, and many are under $20 right now. This classic white tee, slim fit with an interlocking cotton weave, is tailored enough to wear on its own, but would make a great layering piece with the blazer above when the weather dips below 65 Fahrenheit.
Black Stretch Chino Short | $26
A quality stretch chino in the form of shorts. These have a 9" inseam and a stretch waistband—so they are super comfortable. Jachs’ Stretch Chinos are 98% cotton—so the fabric stays crisp as it moves with you.
Blue Hooded Puffer Jacket | $32
If you are speeding full-force toward the winter months—slow down! This puffer is only $32, a fraction of its original $179. Jachs notes this is a “heavier weight” puffer—so it’s sure to keep you warm in your winter travels. The tonal yellow on the hood is nice!
Light Blue Fair Isle Crew Neck Sweater | $30
A perfect wool blend for meeting your girlfriend’s parents for the first time at Thanksgiving. Great for festivities, great for wearing throughout the winter. This is also a heavy markdown—originally $180!—so grab this instant classic for $30 and show up to the family function looking appropriately fly.