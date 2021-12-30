INC International Concepts Mod Palm Blazer | $41 | Macy’s

Michael Kors Men’s Suit Jacket | $80 | Macy’s | Promo Code JOY

Ralph Lauren Men’s Tan Sport Coat | $90 | Macy’s

Oh dearie, you need some new clothes , why don’t you pick something from the Macy’s sale . Let’s see here ... oh, look at these very nice blazers and sport coats! You know, you always look so nice when you dress up, I wish you would do it more. Here, try on this Ralph Lauren tan sport coat. It’s 69% off, isn’t that nice? Oh, and you look just like our last real President! Oooooooh or sweetie why don’t you try on this Michael Kors jacket, look it’s on sale for $80 with the promo code JOY. That’s $370 off! Oh you could buy one of those nice Segas with that, dear. What’s that? You want that INC International Concepts mod palm blazer? Isn’t that a little loud? Well, it’s still 71% off, and if it makes you happy, then it makes me happy, let’s go check out now.