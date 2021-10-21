Kanto 2 Channel PC Gaming Speakers (Gloss White) | $17 0 | Amazon

As someone who gets nothing out of the RGB aesthetic that has taken over the PC gaming industry, it always delights me when I find a subtle yet sleek option. That’s exactly what you get with these Kanto gaming speakers. Available in several colors to choose from including your typical black, gray, or white—but also include some a bit more fun like a light blue or red as well as natural bamboo or walnut. They each come in at 5.9" tall equipped with 3" composite drivers and 3/4" silk dome tweeters to give surprisingly good performance in a small package. The standard speakers are down to $170 with the wooden finish ones available for $180.