Save Up to 80% Off Best Selling Books and More During Amazon’s Big Book Sale

Calling all book lovers: Amazon’s Book Sale event is officially live through April 28, and it’s one of the best chances this year to stock up on your reading list. For a limited time, you can score up to 80% off select Kindle titles, up to 65% off print books, and hundreds of audiobooks for under $8—plus massive savings on Kindle devices and reading subscriptions.

Up to 80% Off - Amazon’s Book Sale | Amazon

If you’ve been waiting for a reason to try Kindle Unlimited, this is it. You can currently get three months for just $1 (normally $36), which gives you unlimited access to millions of titles, audiobooks, and magazines. And for readers who prefer a device dedicated to distraction-free reading, the Amazon Kindle Colorsoft (32GB) is marked down to $225 from $280—a 20% savings on one of Amazon’s most advanced e-readers.

Need a place to start? Some of the top deals include bestselling fiction like The Wedding People, The Great Alone, award winning memoirs like Crying in H Mart, as well as powerful nonfiction titles like Everything Is Tuberculosis, which dives into the persistent history of one of the world’s deadliest infections.

This six-day event also features personalized book recommendations, surprise gems, and deals curated by Amazon Books Editors and Goodreads Choice Award picks—so whether you’re into thrillers, memoirs, historical fiction, or romance, you’ll find something worth diving into.