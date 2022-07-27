SharkNinja Super Savings Event | Up to 69% off | SideDeals
SharkNinja is running a Summer sales event on both new and refurbished products. Get yourself a Ninja air fryer or indoor grill to cook something tasty—then clean up the crumbs you dropped on the floor with a Shark vacuum. The refurbished items have been professionally restored to working order by either the manufacturer or a manufacturer-approved vendor. So a refurbished product may show signs of use, but has been inspected and repaired to meet manufacturer specifications and is in the original working condition.
Shark Navigator NV42 Deluxe Corded Upright Vacuum | $129
Shark RV720 ION Robot Vacuum (Refurbished) | $119
Advertisement
Ninja FD302 Foodi 11-in-1 6.5-qt Pro Pressure Cooker + Air Fryer | $115
Ninja BG500A Foodi XL 5-in-1 Indoor Grill (Refurbished) | $129
G/O Media may get a commission
28% off
Apple AirPods Pro
Advertisement