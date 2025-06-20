Save Up to 50%, Then Take an Extra 30% Off Select Clearance at Zales

Engagement season’s around the corner, and so are the holidays. Zales just gave you the perfect excuse to buy early. From today through September 29, you can get up to half off hundreds of clearance pieces, with an additional 30 percent off a curated batch on top of that.

Because the extra 30 percent applies only to marked items inside the broader clearance pool, the smartest move is to hit the filter tags: look for designs flagged “Extra 30 % Off.” You’ll see engagement-ring settings ready to mount loose stones, gemstone bracelets that jump from statement to steal, and sterling-silver chains priced lower than some costume jewelry.

Diamond studs and lab-grown solitaires anchor the higher-ticket end of the range, while fashion-forward birthstone rings and heart-shaped lockets handle stocking-stuffer territory. Rose-gold bangles work as bridesmaid gifts, and men’s tungsten bands show up deeply discounted for anyone wanting a sturdy backup ring for the gym or the workshop.

Zales tweaks clearance stock daily; what’s here opening morning may be history by happy hour. If you spot the marquise-cut you’ve always wanted or the tennis bracelet that finally landed in range, grab it before someone else refreshes and have fun shopping!