Black Friday and Cyber Monday may have passed, but Samsung is hitting us with one last sales event before the year’s end. The Discover Samsung sales event has a ton of opportunities to save on TVs and more. Here are the best deals on TVs and projectors from Samsung. Along with the below deals, any B-model TV will grant you three free months of Xbox Game Pass plus a free Xbox controller. These deals will be active through December 15.



OLED displays have been available for a while in smart TV offerings, so you might be surprised to hear that the Class S95B from Samsung is its first. So what’s the difference between OLED and QLED? Well, QLED is just a variation of the standard LCD we’re used to but with something called quantum dots while OLED is a fundamentally different technology from LCD—and it outperforms QLED every time. You can save $1,000 on a 65" model today.



Now, QLED is still a pretty damn good option when it comes to smart TVs. You can still experience deep blacks and bright whites that pop and an impressive range of vibrant colors. Plus, the ginormous 85" model is a full $1,100 off bringing it down to just $2,200.

The Freestyle is a flexible projector from Samsung designed for taking cinema-quality entertainment on the go. You can enjoy visuals on any surface spanning up to 100". Most impressive are the automatic alignment capabilities of autofocus, auto-leveling, and auto-keystone. It seems to be an actual plug-and-play experience with little to no setup required. Get it for $200 off.

