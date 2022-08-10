Today, Samsung unveiled everything new in its lineup of Galaxy products. And for early adopters, you can save when preordering a Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy Z Flip4, Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Watch5 Pro, or pair of Galaxy Buds2 Pro. Each has its own individual offer, but when bundling them together, you can save up to $300. Bundled a pair of Buds 2 Pro with either a Watch5 or Watch5 Pro with the Z Fold4 to receive $300 in Samsung credit. Swap the Z Fold4 in that deal for a Z Flip4 and receive $200 in Samsung credit.
Galaxy Z Fold4 | $200 in Samsung credit
Allowing for up to $1,000 in enhanced trade-in-credit. Plus, includes a memory upgrade and a free cover.
Galaxy Z Flip4 | $100 in Samsung credit
Allowing for up to $900 in enhanced trade-in-credit. Plus, includes a memory upgrade and a free cover.
Galaxy Watch 5 & Galaxy Watch5 Pro | $50 in Samsung credit
Allowing for up to $125 in trade-in-credit. Plus, includes a free select charger.
Galaxy Buds2 Pro | $30 in Samsung credit
Allowing for $75 in trade-in-credit with any Galaxy Buds in any condition ($50 with any wireless audio). Plus, includes a free single charging pad.