Today, Samsung unveiled everything new in its lineup of Galaxy products. And for early adopters, you can s ave when preordering a Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy Z Flip4, Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Watch5 Pro, or pair of Galaxy Buds2 Pro. Each has its own individual offer, but when bundling them together, you can save up to $300 . Bundled a pair of Buds 2 Pro with either a Watch5 or Watch5 Pro with the Z Fold4 to receive $300 in Samsung credit. Swap the Z Fold4 in that deal for a Z Flip4 and receive $200 in Samsung credit.

Allowing for up to $1,000 in enhanced trade-in-credit. Plus, includes a memory upgrade and a free cover.



Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Save $200 at Samsung

Allowing for up to $9 00 in enhanced trade-in-credit. Plus, includes a memory upgrade and a free cover.

G/O Media may get a commission Save $100 at Samsung

Advertisement

Allowing for up to $12 5 in trade-in-credit. Plus, includes a free select charger.

G/O Media may get a commission Save $50 at Samsung

Advertisement

Allowing for $75 in trade-in-credit with any Galaxy Buds in any condition ($50 with any wireless au dio). Plus, includes a free single charging pad .