Windows Laptops | Up to $300 off | Best Buy
Whether you need a new laptop for work or personal use, Best Buy has you covered with an ongoing promotion on Windows laptops. You can get a laptop by Dell, Samsung, Asus, HP, or Lenovo for up to $300 off right now. Find exactly what you’re looking for within your price range of the several options we’ve pulled out below or check out the full list of what’s on sale here.
HP Envy 17.3" Laptop | $300 off
This FHD 17.3" laptop is powered by an Intel Core i7 processor and comes with 12GB of memory and a 512GB SSD.
Lenovo Yoga 16" Touch 2-in-1 Laptop | $300 off
This laptop has a 2560 x 1600 resolution touch screen that can flip around to be used as a tablet. It has 32GB of memory and a 1TB SSD.
Asus Zenbook 14" Laptop | $150 off
This 14" laptop features a crisp, clear OLED screen and runs on an i5 processor with 8GB of memory and a 256GB SSD.
Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro | $250 off
This Samsung laptop runs on a 12th gen Intel Core i5 processor. It’s got a 13.3" screen that can fully flip around to be used like a tablet and contains 256GB of solid-state storage.
Dell XPS 13 Laptop | $250 off
This 13.4" OLED display is a touchscreen. It’s working with a 12th generation Evo i7 with 32GB of memory and a 1TB SSD.