We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Amazon eero WiFi 6, 6 Plus, and 6E Mesh Routers and Systems | Up to 30% off | Amazon



Instead of just having a single r outer in the corner of your home that struggles to reach certain rooms or floors, a mesh network utilizes multiple routers to give you better connection and lower latency throughout your home. Amazon has its own line of Wi-Fi 6 routers that support setting up a mesh network and they’re on sale. Eero is carving its foothold in the space with its compatibility with other Amazon products. The new Echo Dot even comes with built-in eero Wi-Fi so you can use it as another node along your mesh network to extend your bandwidth further through your home. Go ahead and save up to 3 0% on some Eero Wi-Fi 6 routers to start setting up your mesh network.