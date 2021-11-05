Up to 28% Off Select LG C1 Smart TVs | Amazon



In the market for a new TV? Now’s a good time to pick one up. You can save up to 28% off select LG C1 Smart TVs at Amazon right now. Choose from a 48" model up to a whopping 83" TV and enjoy some hefty savings. These TVs mean business, with a ridiculously bright and colorful OLED display with over 8 million pixels, an α9 Gen 4 AI processor that uses deep-learning algorithms to make your picture look even better, and built-in Alexa and Google Assistant support. Choose your size, get the TV of your choice home, and sit back and relax while thinking about how awesome all your holiday parties are about to be.