Save Up to 25% On Shokz Open-Ear Headphones and Earbuds

Great sound sometimes comes with great risk. When you're lost in your own world during a run, ride, or other workout because you're wearing noise-cancelling headphones or earbuds, you're also susceptible to danger — accidental or deliberate — in the form of vehicles and other humans.

Shokz wireless headphones and earbuds are designed to give you high-quality sound while also leaving you aware of your surroundings. It's a safer listening experience, and right now Shokz is offering up to 25% off refurbished models of some of their top wireless headphones and earbuds.

Shokz are designed with athletes and active-lifestyle enthusiasts in mind, with models like the OpenRun Pro wireless headphones and OpenFit wireless earbuds providing high-end sound and comfort while also keeping you alert and aware of your surroundings. OpenSwim headphones bring Shokz's bone-conduction technology and open-ear design to swimmers in a fully IP68-rated waterproof, submersible form with 4GB of MP3 storage for great content without the need for a Bluetooth connection. (You really don't want to go swimming with your smartphone, right?)

There are refurbished versions of all of these great Shokz open-ear wireless headphones and earbuds available at great prices right now. Head to Shokz and save up to 25% while you keep yourself safe during your workouts.