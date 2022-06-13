Up to 25% Off Food Storage | Bed Bath & Beyond



Good news for Virgos and/or people with kids who never close containers: Food storage is cool now. Well, for parents and influencers , at least, but if the kids ever accidentally end up on the “organization side of TikTok” (it’s a thing!), they’ll see it too. So let’s all head on down to the up to 25% off food storage sale happening right now at Bed Bath & Beyond, shall we? It’s eco-conscious and cool. And with savings. Literally everybody wins here. Whether you’re looking for a 26-piece set of storage with lids from Rubbermaid or a simple Stasher sandwich-saver, it’s probably on sale. Maybe you’re a little more hardcore about your preservation techniques, and would like to know that the FoodSaver Multi-Use Preservation System is 20% off. But you know what else is? A 38-piece set of Flex & Seal containers from Rubbermaid. Actually, that one’s 25% off too. You’ll likely find something to fulfill whatever your storage needs are. Next stop, TikTok stardom. Oh, and better-tasting leftovers, of course.