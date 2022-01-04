Blueair Small Room Air Purifier | $110 | Amazon

Blueair Medium Room Air Purifier | $200 | Amazon

Plagued by spooky apparitions, spectres, phantasmic beings? Pick up a Blueair purifier* for up to 21% off—for either a small room or a medium room—and clear the air of those netherworldly ne’erdowells! While you’re ridding the environment of non-corporeal entities, you’ll also be scrubbing the air clean of allergens like pet dander, pollen, and dust, as well as viral particles and bacteria. The small room purifier promises to completely clear the air of a room up to 190 square feet within 12.5 minutes when operating on the highest setting, while the medium room one can do the same for a 388 square foot room. They both have an automatic mode that adjusts to suit the room they’re in, and they consume less energy than an LED lightbulb. The device operates silently (18 to 48dB) while it removes 99.097% of airborne particles down to .1 micron in size! For reference, an N95 mask typically filters particles anywhere from .1 micron to .3 micron in size. I’m pretty sure that’s about the size of ecto-particles, if I remember my ghost busting studies correctly.

*Not actually intended to purify ghostly energy or remove haunting spirits.